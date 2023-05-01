Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given Maintains Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHD. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.63.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.66. 2,621,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,964. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,992 shares of company stock valued at $11,399,253. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.