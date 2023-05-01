Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 2.3% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Insider Activity

Chubb Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.30. 193,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

