Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Update

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 988,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CD opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.24 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

