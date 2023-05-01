Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Update

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 988,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chindata Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CD opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.59.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.