China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) & Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Critical Review

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Prudential Financial pays out -126.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Financial has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Life Insurance and Prudential Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Prudential Financial 4 6 1 0 1.73

Earnings & Valuation

Prudential Financial has a consensus target price of $100.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.71%. Given Prudential Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than China Life Insurance.

This table compares China Life Insurance and Prudential Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.27 $7.89 billion N/A N/A Prudential Financial $61.69 billion 0.52 -$1.44 billion ($3.94) -22.08

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Life Insurance and Prudential Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A Prudential Financial -2.33% 13.31% 0.49%

Volatility and Risk

China Life Insurance has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Financial has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats China Life Insurance on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others. The PGIM segment provides investment management services and solutions related to public fixed income, public equity, real estate debt and equity, private credit and other alternatives, and multi-asset class strategies, to institutional and retail clients globally, as well as the Company’s general account. The U.S. Businesses segment offers a range of products and solutions that cover protection, retirement, savings, income and investment needs. The U.S. Businesses are organized into five segments: Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life and Assurance IQ. The Retirement segment provides retirement investment and income products and services to retirement plan sponsors in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors. The Group Insurance segment provides group life, long-term and short-term group disability, and group corporate bank, and trust-ow

