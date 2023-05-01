Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. purchased 1,860,015 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,278,034.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,182.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. purchased 1,860,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,182.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lurie Christina Weiss acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 3.5 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 91,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65,616 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 462,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,673. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.33.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

