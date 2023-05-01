Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Down 35.1% in April

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CHMI stock remained flat at $5.53 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 355,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,040. The company has a market capitalization of $137.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

