Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Down 35.1% in April

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMIGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CHMI stock remained flat at $5.53 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 355,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,040. The company has a market capitalization of $137.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

See Also

