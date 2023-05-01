Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,497 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cheniere Energy worth $104,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LNG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.40. 347,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,706. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average of $156.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

