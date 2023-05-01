Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 361,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chembio Diagnostics
In related news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 339,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,425,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,055,578 shares of company stock valued at $468,371. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
