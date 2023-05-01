Chainbing Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $738.49 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Chainbing token can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00005143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $738.49 million and approximately $69,210.95 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

