CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$150.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$138.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$153.44.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$137.51 on Thursday. CGI has a one year low of C$95.45 and a one year high of C$138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$128.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$119.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

