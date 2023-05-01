CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$153.44.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$137.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. CGI has a twelve month low of C$95.45 and a twelve month high of C$138.60. The stock has a market cap of C$28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$128.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$119.71.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

