CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Update

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CFSB Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. 8,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. CFSB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

