Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.27-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Centerspace Stock Performance

NYSE CSR traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $56.87. 48,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,705. The company has a market capitalization of $854.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.71%.

In other Centerspace news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,565.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerspace

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

