Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 495,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the first quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Celularity by 177.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CELU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.59. 366,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,599. Celularity has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celularity Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Celularity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Celularity from $15.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

(Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.