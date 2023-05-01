Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 495,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the first quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Celularity by 177.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CELU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.59. 366,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,599. Celularity has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
