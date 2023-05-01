CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $58.13 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $58.13 million and $7.57 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,000.84 or 1.00070407 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07401397 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $8,193,337.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

