CBL International Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BANL)

CBL International’s (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 2nd. CBL International had issued 3,325,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $13,300,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CBL International Trading Down 12.8 %

CBL International stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. CBL International has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries is an established marine fuel logistic company currently focusing on the Asia Pacific region, providing one-stop solutions for vessel refueling. CBL International Limited is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.

