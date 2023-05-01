CBL International Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BANL)

CBL International’s (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 2nd. CBL International had issued 3,325,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $13,300,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
CBL International Trading Down 12.8 %
CBL International stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. CBL International has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $21.53.
CBL International Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBL International (BANL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.