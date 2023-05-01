CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 2.9 %

CBFV traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $21.77. 5,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $111.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,614.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CBFV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

