Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0598

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Casper has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $656.47 million and approximately $22.60 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,680,600,196 coins and its circulating supply is 10,980,759,807 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,679,795,052 with 10,980,002,903 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.06039349 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $20,274,613.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

