Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.80 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

Carter’s Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRI stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $91.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carter’s by 94.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

