Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-$6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CRI. Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of CRI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.52. 184,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 23.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Carter’s by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

