Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.30

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 30069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CABGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,057.40.
Carlsberg A/S Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend
About Carlsberg A/S
Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.