Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$119.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CJT. Laurentian set a C$123.00 price target on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$147.00 to C$140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$160.73.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$101.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.92. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$100.39 and a 1-year high of C$156.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$120.73.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.253775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

