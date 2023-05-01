Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $100.00

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$100.00 and last traded at C$104.67, with a volume of 15346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$101.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark lowered Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$147.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.73.

Cargojet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$120.73.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The firm had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 19.45%. Research analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.253775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

