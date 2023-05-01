Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$127.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$127.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CJT. Cormark lowered Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.55.

TSE CJT traded up C$5.42 on Monday, hitting C$107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,623. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.73. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$100.00 and a 52-week high of C$156.00.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The company had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.253775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

