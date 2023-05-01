Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.12

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 50146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 3,400 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares in the company, valued at $363,178.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

