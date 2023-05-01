Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 787,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 291,668 shares.The stock last traded at $18.06 and had previously closed at $18.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $627.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 154.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

