Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $117.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSE COF opened at $97.30 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $134.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 979,395 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after buying an additional 859,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

