Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.25

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 2262473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.
Canopy Growth Stock Down 3.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $650.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 39.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,616,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 980,324 shares in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
