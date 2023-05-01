Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLOZF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 75,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,880. The company has a market cap of $28.02 million, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 2.16. Cannabix Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.

