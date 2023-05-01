Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in April

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 271.6 days.

Canfor Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CFPZF opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. Canfor has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Get Canfor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC upgraded Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Canfor

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.