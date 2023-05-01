Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,252 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after buying an additional 1,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,453 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,515 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,285,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

CM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 129,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

