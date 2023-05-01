Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 67,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambridge Bancorp

In related news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,293 shares of company stock valued at $88,011 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $51.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $404.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

