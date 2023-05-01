Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $33.14

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.14, but opened at $32.38. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 81,804 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

