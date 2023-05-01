CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CACI. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.20.

CACI International stock opened at $313.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $245.32 and a fifty-two week high of $319.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.82.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 1,046.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 342,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

