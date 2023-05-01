BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Up 21.6% in April

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Get BYND Cannasoft Enterprises alerts:

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCAN opened at $2.34 on Monday. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.