BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BYD Electronic (International) Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of BYDIF stock opened at C$2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.97. BYD Electronic has a 1 year low of C$1.71 and a 1 year high of C$3.61.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides high-level assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts.

