BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
BYD Electronic (International) Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of BYDIF stock opened at C$2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.97. BYD Electronic has a 1 year low of C$1.71 and a 1 year high of C$3.61.
About BYD Electronic (International)
