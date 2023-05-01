BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.03

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.03 and last traded at $64.98, with a volume of 55299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

