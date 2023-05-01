Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,500 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 1,017,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Buzzi Unicem Price Performance

Shares of BZZUF remained flat at $24.11 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.

About Buzzi Unicem

(Get Rating)

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

