BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:BZFD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 681,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,570. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.35.
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
