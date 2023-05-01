Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 92.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 284.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $93.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $118.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

