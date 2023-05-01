Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.32 on Monday, hitting $631.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $621.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

