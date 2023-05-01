Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $4,045,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 585,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 811,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.5 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

