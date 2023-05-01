Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 15,420 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,126,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.