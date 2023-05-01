Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,607,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.71.

Shares of REGN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $802.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $788.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $755.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,055 shares of company stock worth $26,383,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

