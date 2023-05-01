Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 41,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,504,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 202.2% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.63, for a total value of $1,527,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,768.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.63, for a total value of $1,527,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,768.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $182,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,700 shares of company stock valued at $50,400,111. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,140. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $174.36 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

