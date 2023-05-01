Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $182.15. 519,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,488.20, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $203.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.