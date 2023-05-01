Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.77. 208,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,865. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.18.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

