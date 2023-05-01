Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $19.64 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $19,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.4 %

ULTA stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $553.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,598. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

