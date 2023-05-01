Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $17.37 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,615 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace worth $17,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.6 %

HWM traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $44.55. 400,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HWM shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

