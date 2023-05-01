Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 3,840 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AWK traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.45. 58,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,542. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.